Wiltshire Police has apologised for failing to protect domestic abuse victims amid an ongoing investigation into how it handled thousands of Clare's Law applications.

Clare's Law enables victims or potential victims of domestic abuse to ask police for information about their partner or ex-partner's previous abusive behaviour.

Wiltshire Police failed to disclose information under Clare's Law and is now at the centre of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

The force will now review 3,500 Clare's Law applications made between April 2015 and August 2023.

Wiltshire Police's Chief Constable Catherine Roper says the force "apologises wholeheartedly" for the failures, which have been described as "truly shocking" by the county's Police and Crime Commissioner.

The true extent of the failures is still unknown, but it has been revealed that the issue relates to one member of staff who has been suspended.

Watch: Chief Constable Catherine Roper said she is 'truly sorry' for the failures

Chief Constable Catherine Roper said: “Having already reviewed a small number of these applications, we know there have been some failures to disclose information which could have protected those most at risk from domestic violence.

“For this, I am truly sorry."

She added: “We are now conducting an urgent audit of Clare’s Law applications made to us since April 2015, which is when the member of staff began working in this department."

The force will now review more than 3,500 applications. It says information was disclosed in 1,195 of those cases.

“We have allocated dedicated resources to review every application made to us since April 2015," Chief Constable Roper said.

“Where we feel there is any risk to any individual, we will be attempting to contact the applicants."

Watch: Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said he is 'appalled and horrified'

Wiltshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said there are "no words" which can convey how "appalled" he is.

"These failures by Wiltshire Police to carry out its duty – to the fullest - and to protect those at risk of domestic or sexual violence is truly shocking," he said.

“While I commend Wiltshire’s Chief Constable for her open and honest approach to informing our communities of this, and her subsequent apology, I am horrified at the prospect there may be more victims of domestic or sexual assault who could have been safeguarded by the force beforehand."

Wiltshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson Credit: Wiltshire Police

He said the situation is a "tragic consequence" of an organisation which was "not performing adequately" across "many areas" before Chief Constable Roper took over the helm.

He added: “While I will not comment on the details of this independent referral by the IOPC, I would like to make it very, very, clear that I expect this investigation to uncover all those responsible for this identified organisational failure – across management and other staff who will have held oversight and supervisory roles during the timeframe – to be held accountable for their actions, or lack of.”