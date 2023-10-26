'It's murder mate' - 999 call and bodycam released of chef accused of killing ex

Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest report on Darren Osment's murder trial

A chef accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend was captured on bodycam telling police "I killed her" before claiming he "had it arranged".

A 999 call where the alleged murderer told the operator he wanted to hand himself in for murder has also been shown to a jury.

Claire Holland, 32, went missing during a night out in Bristol in 2012. The mum-of-four's body has never been found.

Her ex-partner, Darren Osment, was charged over her death last year. He denies murder and is now on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

On Thursday 26 October, the jury was played a 999 call where Osment can be heard saying he does not know "exactly" what happened to Claire but wanted to hand himself in for murder.

Listen to part of the 999 call Darren Osment made after alleged murder

He says: "I'm handing myself in".

When asked what for, he replies: "It’s not a good look for me."

The call handler then asks for clarification and he can be heard saying: "Well it's not a good look for me. Um, yeah it's essentially it's f***ing... it's... it's something that was... yeah it's murder mate."

The operator says "pardon" before Osment repeats: "It's murder".

When he is asked again if he has murdered someone, he replies: "I haven't personally, but I don't... yeah, it's... yeah sort of, yeah."

Later in the 13-minute call, Osment tells the operator: "I just want this off my back. I feel very so f***ing bad. I've had it for years on my head".

When asked what happened to Claire, he says: "Well I don't know exactly but I wasn't there."

The jury was also shown bodycam footage taken shortly after that call was made.

In it, he tells police he "did the wrong thing" when social services removed him and Claire's child from their care.

"I'm admitting to it now," he says.

Watch bodycam footage of Osment taken after 999 call

While smoking a cigarette, he tells police: “I didn’t do it. I had it arranged. I won’t say any more than that.

“I’ve had enough of ducking and diving and looking over my shoulder and all the rest of it.”

He adds: “I had her killed.”

Claire Holland has not been seen since June 2012. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

When an officer asks how, he says: “I gave some money to someone and they had it done.”

Earlier, the trial heard from witness Adrian Mulchay who says Osment told him he had killed his ex-partner.

Mr Mulchay met Osment when he was a chef in Devon in 2014. Osment was due to work for the same pub chain and so stayed with Mr Mulchay.

Giving evidence, Mr Mulchay said he had recently been released from prison when they met and he showed Osment an online write-up of his domestic breach case, which involved a woman.

"I said ‘I wish I’d have killed the b****’. He [Osment] replied ‘I did'," Mr Mulchay told the court.

"I said ‘what do you mean?’

"He said he had killed his ex-partner.

"I said 'how?', he said he’d strangled her."

Darren Osment is on trial for Claire Holland's murder. Credit: Liz Cook

Andrew Langdon KC, prosecuting, asked Mr Mulchay if Osment said what he had done with the body.

"He said he had disposed of it off the docks at Avonmouth in Bristol," Mr Mulchay replied.

"He said ‘no-one stops me from seeing my son’."

Mr Mulchay told the court Osment he had borrowed a car and driven Claire’s body to the docks.

He told the jury he had not believed Osment’s confession, saying he thought the chef was "peacocking" to impress him.

Osment later began a relationship with Mr Mulchay’s sister. Mr Mulchay told his sister, their other sisters and his parents about Osment’s confession.

He said that he and Osment had been drinking at the time of the confession, which happened in a friend’s home, where they were both staying. He described both himself and Osment as functioning alcoholics.

The trial continues.