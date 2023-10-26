A murder investigation is underway after a woman died at a holiday park in Somerset.

Police say they were called to the incident off Weston Road shortly before 5pm on Wednesday 25.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with what they described as "a significant injury". She died at the scene.

A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family during this time and we would like to reassure them and the local community that our MCIT will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the facts.

"Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days, but I would like to reassure them that, at this stage, we believe there is no wider risk to the public and this is an isolated incident.

"If anyone has any questions or concerns, we encourage you to speak to any of our uniformed officers or contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team."

If you heard or saw anything suspicious, or have any more information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223261220.