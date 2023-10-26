A rare blonde hedgehog admitted to a rescue centre in Somerset is said to be "doing very well".

The orphaned hog, which is being looked after at Secret World Wildlife Rescue (SWWR), weighed just 160 grams when he arrived at the end of August.

He is now more than 200 grams heavier, coming in at 420 grams at his latest weigh-in.

Secret World Wildlife said the hog, which they have nicknamed Blondie, is "putting on weight nicely" and "doing very well".

But his recovery was "bumpy for a little while" due to periods of illness, they added.

Blondie weighed just 160 grams when he arrived at the rescue centre. Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Blondie has a genetic condition known as leucism which causes a partial loss of skin pigmentation, meaning he is not brown like his European counterparts.

Blonde or leucistic hedgehogs are usually only found on Alderney in the Channel Islands.

A pair of blonde hedgehogs were released on the island in the 1960s, meaning leucistic hogs are common on the island.

Twenty-five per cent of the hedgehog population in Alderney are blonde, according to Secret World Wildlife.