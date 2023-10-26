Play Brightcove video

A video captured of the moment three men attempted to steal a motorbike

Three people donned in masks and wielding a hammer tried to break a motorbike lock and steal it, only to be deterred by brave passersby.

Avon and Somerset Police are on the hunt for the men who targeted the motorbike in Berkeley Square, Clifton, in Bristol, at around 3.44pm on Monday 23 October.

In the shocking footage, two of the men are shown striking at the lock on the motorbike for several minutes before the group fled the scene.

Onlookers threw a fire extinguisher at the group to try to stop them getting away before police arrived.

The men - described as white and dressed in black with their faces covered - tried to steal the motorbike before making off towards Park Street.

A still from the video circulating of the attempted motorbike theft in Bristol Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The attempted thieves were deterred by the brave actions of witnesses who challenged them.

Residents filmed the incident and attempted to stop the brazen thieves with one of the men going on to threaten a woman with the hammer.

The video of the incident has since been seen by more than a million people on social media.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward asking them to please call 101 and give the reference 5223259123 or give information online through their website.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information.

