The town aiming to be the UK's spookiest this Halloween

People in the Newquay say they aim to make the top the "top place to be freaked out" this Halloween.

Teams from Love Newquay, Visit Newquay and town officials are encouraging businesses across the town to embrace the spirit of Halloween by decorating shop fronts and hosting events.

Newquay's Atlantic View Cafe has been decorated with a spooky theme and has launched special treats for its Halloween menu.

Owner Claire Weiss says it is important to support families as well as visitors.

She said: "We've got things like children's spooky hot chocolates with googly eyes and cream on top.

"We're just trying to encourage more locals to come and enjoy the town centre and also try and do activities for the kids so that parents haven't got to spend a lot of money when it's the school holidays."

Throughout the week, Visit Newquay is encouraging people to find zombies all over the town with a free Halloween Zombie Trail.

Free clue sheets are available at Newquay's Tourist Information Centre.

Newquay's Zombie Crawl 2022 Credit: Newquay BID

Until Sunday 29 October, the Trenance area of the town - which includes Newquay Zoo, Newquay Leisure World and the Trenance Heritage Cottages and Trenance Garden Café - will also be running a Halloween trail for all the family.

The Headland Hotel, famous as the home of ‘The Witches' in the 1990 film adaptation of the classic novel is also marking Spooky Newquay week, with terrifying treats on the menu. The hotel is offering a Wickedly Witchy Afternoon Brew, running from 1 October until 31 October featuring chocolate mice and pumpkin cheesecake.

Elsewhere At Pirate’s Quest, horror fans can take on an adventure mini golf course in the dark. Those brave enough can grab a glow-in-the-dark golf ball and descend into the depths of Davy Jones’ Locker, a creepy graveyard of lost ships and souls. The attraction is hosting a special adult only 'Fright Night' on 27 October.

The grand freak-all finale for half term will be what’s thought to be the South West’s only Zombie Crawl. On Saturday 28 October the streets of the coastal location will be transformed into a spooktacular experience.

The 2023 Spooky Newquay Zombie Crawl will begin with multiple workshops for families from 10am, including freaky face painting, Zombie outfit-making sessions, pop-up dance classes, scary storytelling, and wound-making workshops. All sessions are free and will be happening in businesses and locations throughout the town.

Zombie Crawlers should gather in the coned-off area in the Sainsbury’s car park from 2.30pm onwards.

Love Newquay + Newquay BID Manager Mark Warren said: “Across the nation there are more and more crazy Halloween fans and the passion for this whole experience is rising. Hundreds of Zombies will be appearing out of nowhere and lots of our best Newquay businesses are getting involved to help run them out of town, whilst ensuring visitors and residents alike have a crazy fun time!”