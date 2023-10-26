The operator of the UK's biggest waterpark has been given permission to go ahead with a "once-in-a-lifetime" £3m upgrade.

New waterslides, an indoor play area and a climbing centre will be installed at Splashdown Quaywest, in Paignton, Devon.

According to the plans, a new beach cafe and wet weather attractions will also be among the developments.

Areas including the old Peter Park Play Park area beside the main flumes and the former go-kart track will also be renovated.

Operators Lemur Attractions said the improvements will mean better facilities for young families.

They signed a new long-term lease on the site last year, estimating it will take three to five years to complete the renovations.

Managing director Alan Richmond described the opportunity as "once-in-a-lifetime," and said the investment will secure the future of the waterpark for years to come.

"We firmly believe it will have many positive impacts for the wider economy of the English Riviera, and help ensure that it remains a leading destination in the UK," he added.

"It is very exciting, and we can't wait to get going."

The waterpark was originally built in the late 1980s and is the largest outdoor waterpark in the UK.

Local people supported the application when it came to Torbay Council's planning committee, with one saying it would improve "tired" and "redundant" parts of the site.

