A woman has suffered 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after being hit by a cyclist in Nailsea, North Somerset.

The crash happened on Bucklands Lane in the town at about 12.15pm on 25 October.

The woman, who was a pedestrian, is in hospital with serious injuries. A man who was with her was also hurt, but is not in a life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile the man riding the bike was not injured by the crash and remained at the scene before emergency services arrived.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage of the incident or the moments beforehand, please get in touch.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223260951, or complete our online appeals form."