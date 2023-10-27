The A38 is blocked in both directions near Bristol Airport following a two-vehicle crash.

One person suffered serious injuries in the incident and was airlifted to hospital.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Police say the crash, which happened close to the Holiday Inn near Bristol Airport, involved a car and a motorbike.

Traffic is building in both directions with cars queuing for miles.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a car and motorcycle on the A38 in Redhill, near Bristol Airport.

"One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Closures are in place between the Airport Roundabout and Langford Road.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route. You can follow North Somerset Council for travel updates."

The A370 is also closed at at Brockley Lane due to planned roadworks.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said they sent three double-crewed ambulances, an operations officer, a doctor and an air ambulance to the scene.

"We conveyed one patient by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital," they added.

