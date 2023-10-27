Play Brightcove video

A Marks and Spencer store located in a landmark shopping centre will soon close its doors for the final time.

Swindon's M&S branch in the Brunel Centre, on Regent Street, will shut on Saturday 28 October.

The town centre store has been a key part of Swindon's high street since it opened in 1911.

The closure is part of a major shake-up with 67 stores set to close within five years as part of plans to create fewer but better main stores.

A M&S spokesperson said: "It's not sustainable to continue trading from the store at 81 Regent Street."

"Shopping habits are changing, so we're rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience."

"We have discussed with our landlord and, should the proposal go ahead, they plan to include the building in their wider regeneration plans for the Brunel Centre which they have previously shared”.

They added: “Since the announcement, our priority has been to support our colleagues and wherever possible offer them alternative roles with M&S.

"As well as M&S Swindon Orbital where we are currently working with British Land on plans to invest in the store, we will also be working hard to keep serving the local community in our other nearby stores – including our M&S Outlet in Swindon and our M&S Foodhall in Mannington Retail Park.”

The retailer told staff about the closure of the store on 8 August.

Shoppers in Swindon described their disappointment at the closure: "I'm gutted, this shop has been here for as long as I can remember."

"I'm really very sad, I don't like it. When I heard it closed, I had tears," another said.

"Shocked, very very shocked indeed, I've been hearing about this for the last two years."

Labour Cllr Kevin Small from Swindon Borough Council told ITV News West Country the closure of the store is "devastating" for the town.

He said: "I t's really sad. They've had a long long association with Swindon and our town centre will be a lesser place with the closure."

"So much is done online nowadays, which has had a disastrous effect on all high streets, so there may be a shrinking of the town centre so it is more condensed — but we'll make it a more attractive experience and there will be no closed down shops," he added.

People in Swindon have described their concerns about the future of the town.

One resident said: "When you've got the outlet village and all the outlets out of town, that's robbing the place, isn't it really? The place is finished."

"It's been on the cards for quite a while and Swindon is dying," another added.