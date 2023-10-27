Female motorists have told a court they were terrified when they saw a man dressed in a black gimp suit while driving home late at night.

Joshua Hunt, 32, was seen by one lone female driver to be writhing around on the ground while another was left shaking and crying by the alleged incident, a court has heard.

Hunt, from Claverham, denies two offences of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress and is on trial at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, in May this year.

Giving evidence in a statement, Lucy Lodge said she was driving home along Accommodation Road at 11.15pm on 7 May when she saw a figure on the side of the country lane.

"It was dark, no street lights, I saw a dark-coloured object – no more than five to 10 metres from my car," she said.

"As I drove closer I realised it was a person writhing and crawling as if in a military position.

"He had a mask which was a black colour which had two white crosses where the eyes should be and looked at my car, my first thought was it was a possible abduction attempt.

"The whole incident was so surreal – it made me feel anxious."

The court also heard from Samantha Brown, who drove past the same spot with her sister-in-law in the early hours of 9 May. She said she saw a man wearing a dark all-in-one costume standing in the road.

In a statement she made to police shortly afterwards, she said: "I felt sheer horror. I am still shaking – I was scared by their presence. Their hands were behind their backs, they could have been holding anything.

"I will not be driving this route in the dark again."

Her sister-in-law Chloe Smith said: "I screamed and covered my eyes with my hands."

The court heard that when Hunt was arrested minutes after the second incident, he told police: “I am not a gimp – I do not own a gimp suit. I am not in a gimp suit.”

The court was told Hunt was suffering from extremely poor mental health before the alleged incidents.

His defence lawyer said he admitted he was there, but did not intend to cause distress.

Hunt told the court he went to the location because it was a "quiet place" and had walks to "clear your head".

When asked why he got changed, he said: "Because I was going to do something called mudding. It’s something where I get covered in mud."

He added: "The clothes I wear and the mask are for mudding only – hence why I have them in the vehicle."

He said his poor state of mind meant it did not occur to him that his actions would frighten anyone, adding: "I apologise to anyone I frightened.

"My hand goes on my heart I never intended to cause those people harm or distress."

When asked why there was white crayon on the eyes and mouth of the mask, he said: "The face covering was some clothes I had wrapped myself up in.

"I decided to put a smile on my face. Two dots on the eyes."

The trial continues.