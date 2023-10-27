A main road in Newquay has now been reopened following a 'police incident'.

Narrowcliff Road was shut in both directions from Cliff Road to Ulalia Road. The incident was first reported at 6.24am by traffic monitoring service Inrix.

Motorists were told to find alternative routes and public transport such as buses were diverted while the incident was ongoing.

The nature of the incident remains unknown at this time.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for more information.