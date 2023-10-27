A man has been arrested and released on bail after a knife attack in Launceston.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Exeter Street on Saturday 21 October at around 11.45pm.

Four people were involved in the incident. Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s were assaulted.

Both sustained knife wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. A third man was uninjured.

A 33-year-old Launceston man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and released on bail until 19 January, pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Alex Fisher said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those with mobile phone footage or dash cameras.

"I’d encourage anyone with any information which might assist our enquiries to please get in touch."

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230280488.