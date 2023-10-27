A man who was caught on CCTV attacking his dog in the street has been banned from keeping animals for seven years.

Scott Birt from Newent, was cycling through Gloucester with his dog, Hugo on 1 February when he was caught on camera beating the animal.

The footage — which is too distressing to publish — shows Birt dismounting his bike, before he kicks Hugo in the side of his head, causing the dog to fall backwards.

The horrifying CCTV then shows Birt delivering several punches while standing on Hugo's lead, to stop the dog from escaping.

The footage was caught on a CCTV camera which led to an RSPCA investigation.

Birt pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences as well as a Bail Act offence and was sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on 11 October.

Alongside the seven-year disqualification order — which he cannot appeal to lift for four years — Birt was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in connection to the animal welfare offences.

Following the sentencing, RSPCA inspector Jack Alderson, who carried out the investigation, said: "Birt inflicted appalling and totally unnecessary violence on Hugo.

"There is never an excuse for treating an animal in this way," he added.

Hugo went to a foster carer after being placed in the care of the RSPCA.

He will now be rehomed after being signed over in court.

