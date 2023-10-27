A recycling centre has opened a pre-loved shop to give unwanted items a new lease of life.

The public can donate items to Keynsham Recycling Hub which will be sold at affordable prices. Profits will be used to support the council’s recycling services.

A unicycle, golf clubs and skis were some of the unusual, preloved items that went on sale when the shop opened with crockery, garden tools and children's bikes also on offer.

Bath and North East Somerset Council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services Councillor Tim Ball said: “This is a fantastic way to extend the life cycle of products. Rather than being sent for disposal or recycling, the unwanted items will be reused.

“We will also be actively working with our welfare support teams and a network of local charities to ensure that items can be directed to those who can make best use of them.”

The reuse shop will open to Bath and North East Somerset residents on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridasy from 9am to 1pm and from 9.30am to 3pm on Saturdays. Times may vary to avoid queuing at the centre.