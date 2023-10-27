Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the B3303 in Cornwall earlier this week.

The incident happend north of Praze-an-Beeble, near Camborne, at around 1.15pm on on Thursday 26 October.

A man in his 70s, who was in a Volvo at the time, and a woman in her 60s, who was in a Honda, needed urgent medical treatment at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone who has information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact police here or by calling 101 quoting log 387 of 26 October 2023.