Two teenagers have been arrested after an attempted motorbike theft in Bristol in which several public members were threatened.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene in Berkeley Square in Clifton at 3.44pm on Monday 23 October.

A moment later the suspects - three young men - made off on a motorbike towards Park Street, after members of the public challenged them. Officers carried out a search of the area and took witness statements.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery. The 17-year-old was also arrested for driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Investigations into the incident are continuing and police are urging anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5223259123.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information.