Wilko stores are set to return to the high street with new "concept stores".

The parent company of The Range, CDS Superstores, snapped up Wilko’s website and intellectual property when the discount chain went into administration.

The firm has now announced plans to open five Wilko concept stores before Christmas. The first two shops to open will be in Plymouth and Exeter.

It comes just weeks after Wilko shut the final stores from the collapse of its 400-strong estate across the UK, leading to the redundancy of almost all its 12,500 workers.

Administrators from PwC ultimately sold a raft of Wilko’s assets to help pay off its outstanding debts after failing to secure a rescue deal for the entirety of the 93-year-old retail chain.

The Range launched Wilko bays in its stores on Friday Credit: Alamy/PA

The Range’s owner bought the Wilko brand, website and IP in a £5million deal last month.

CDS said it plans to roll out more Wilko stores in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2024.

Chief executive of CDS Superstores Alex Simpkin said: “The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable.

“It’s clear that there’s a huge love for Wilko and we’ve seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve.”

The Range has now started to sell Wilko products across its estate of 210 UK stores.

