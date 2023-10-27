A woman who died at a holiday park in Brean has been named by Avon and Somerset Police as 59-year-old Denise Steeves.

Simon Steeves, 70, has been charged with her murder after the incident at Diamond Meadow Lodge Park on Weston Road.

Police were called at 4:50pm on Wednesday 25 October to a report of a woman with a significant injury. Despite their best efforts to save her she was pronounced dead at 5:20pm.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: "Formal identification has yet to take place, however we believe the deceased to be Denise Steeves.

"Her family has been fully updated on this development and our continued thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened."

Simon Steeves, of Weston Road, is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Friday 27 October.