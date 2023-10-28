A Cornish family theme park has announced it will close its doors this winter in a bid to "ensure the long-term future" of the site.

Camel Creek in Wadebridge will close for several months and reopen in March 2024.

The team behind the adventure play park says it will carry out upgrades to the site whilst it is closed. The last opening day of the season will be Sunday 29 October with plans to reopen March 16 2024.

It follows a tumultuous summer where the theme park had to call in administrators from financial advisory firm Kroll.

They continued to run Camel Creek throughout the summer and the administrators and the park leadership team were set to work together to secure the long-term future of the theme park and further investment in the site.

The venue, which has been open since 1989, employs around 30 full-time staff and more than 220 seasonal staff.

The news of the winter closure was shared with members in the newsletter and on social media saying:

"We know Camel Creek is a firm favourite for both local and visiting families and we are sorry if our winter closure causes disappointment. However, we very much look forward to welcoming you all back in 2024!"

Members will automatically have their current expiry date extended by 5 months so they will be able to return to Camel Creek in March 2024.