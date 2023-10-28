Litter-picking groups across Wiltshire have gathered over 7,500kg of discarded waste so far in 2023.

These community volunteers supplied over 970 hours of work.

According to the council, the amount of litter found equates to around 1,270 bags.

It also estimates that the litter picks have saved the taxpayer in the region of £32,000.

Wiltshire Council has a statutory duty to collect litter and carry out collections on the county’s rural roads and verges, the A303 and A36.

11 shopping trolleys, an office chair, road closure barriers and bollards were found dumped in the River Biss through Trowbridge earlier this month.

Councillor Caroline Thomas, cabinet member for street scene, said: “I’d like to thank all the people who are doing their bit to improve their communities by getting involved in litter picks in their local areas.

“The volume of litter collected and the number of hours that have been donated to this cause is fantastic – though, of course, it would be better if the litter wasn’t there to collect in the first place.

“Most people will dispose of their litter in a responsible way, but there are still those who don’t seem to care about our county, who will throw their rubbish without a care about what happens to it.

“People can be prosecuted for littering, and our enforcement officers are able to issue on-the-spot fixed penalty notices to anyone who is caught.”

Credit: Jessica Moriarty, Local Democracy Reporting Service