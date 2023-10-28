One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A38 near Bristol Airport.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the two-vehicle crash at around midnight on 28 October.

It happened between the two roundabouts at the entrance to the airport, causing all flights before 8am to be delayed.

Three people have been arrested after the collision - two of whom are in hospital. The other is in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: "The road has now been reopened and we thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out enquiries.

"If you were in the area at the time of the collision, or have any relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223263357."