Two teenagers have been charged after an attempted motorbike theft in Bristol.

It follows an incident in Berkeley Square area where three people were filmed attempting to steal a motorcycle in the afternoon on Monday 23 October.

The boys, aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been jointly charged with attempted robbery.

The 16-year-old was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, breaching bail conditions, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 17-year-old was also charged with 5 other offences including aggravated vehicle taking, driving dangerously and driving without insurance.

A third teenager, aged 17, has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

The two teenagers will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday 28 October.