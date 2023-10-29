Around £25,000 worth of cannabis plants have been found and seized in Royal Wootton Bassett.

Wiltshire Police found 25 plants at a property on Buxton Way at around 5.25pm on Thursday 26 October.

They also found evidence that electrics had been tampered with. No one was in the property at the time.

Officers say they were made aware of the cannabis factory by a concerned member of the public who had noticed a strong smell coming from the property and spotted that only certain lights were used.

Cordons were put in place as police investigated and ensured the property was safe.

PS Darren Zerebecki of the Royal Wootton Bassett response team said: “This is a great example of the importance of community intelligence.

“A potential cannabis farm was reported to us by a member of the public yesterday and we have been able to swiftly take action, discovering a cannabis grow which will now be seized.

“A scene remains in place while we investigate and gather evidence, so residents are likely to see an increased policing presence.

“The public are our eyes and ears. If you think that a property near you might be used for illegal drug activity then please report it to us.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 101.

“This can be done on 101 or through our website. Alternatively, information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”