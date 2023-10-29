A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was robbed near a Swindon shopping centre.

Police were called to the West Swindon District Centre at around 3.30pm on 26 October.

Officers say a 15-year-old boy was approached by a group of teenagers that he did not know near the football pitch at the rear of the Link Centre.

"The group demanded he hand over his bike. The victim feared the group may be violent and handed the bike over," a spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said.

A 13-year-old boy from Swindon has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

The spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have further information in relation to the incident should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230113539.

"Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111", they added.