Bristol City have parted company with manager Nigel Pearson.

The decision comes just 24 hours after the club lost in the Severnside derby against Cardiff.

In a statement the club’s chairman Jon Lansdown said he had wanted Pearson to achieve the aim of promotion to the Premier League.

“This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.

“First Team Coach Jason Euell and Head of Medical Performance Dave Rennie have also left the club.

“Assistant Manager Curtis Fleming will take on the role of interim head coach, supported by Ali Hines and Kalifa Cissé as the club seek a new Head Coach.”

The 60-year-old had been struggling physically during this campaign and in recent weeks was seen on crutches at matches due to a back problem.

He was appointed as Bristol City manager in February 2021 and at the time he left the club was the second longest serving manager in the championship.

Bristol City’s next match is against bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.