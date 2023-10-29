A group of 'witches' have been spotted swimming and paddleboarding off the coast of Falmouth.

The coven were fully in the Halloween spirit as they dodged the waves off Gyllyngvase beach.

The group of sixteen were raising money for Surfers Against Sewage who have staged a few creative paddle-outs in the past.

Organiser Kelsi Farringdon says it was "wonderful" to have so many people dress up and join in - with some very funny moments.

"There were several times a few of us looked at each other, hats drenched and salt water running down our faces, and burst out laughing from a mixture of joy and amazement we were actually doing it."

It was mostly wave dodging and holding onto their hats for these witches Credit: Kelsi Farrington

Admittedly the waves and the wind did make it challenging with riders staying on the water's edge and Kelsi was worried she might be the only witch on the beach.

"The weather forecast wasn’t looking promising and I half expected no one to turn up!"

"The waves and wind didn’t make it easy - that’s for sure - but as one of my fellow witches said, it kind of made it all the more fun."

Pets were even getting into the halloween spirit Credit: Kelsi Farrington

The unusual moment caught the attention of a few half-term beachgoers with some asking if they could take their photo.

Kelsi says it was a good time to talk about the charity, Surfers Against Sewage, which they were dipping to fundraise for.

"I hope it inspires others - like the Surfers Against Sewage paddle out in May inspired me to be more vocal about keeping our oceans clean, suggest this idea, share their important work and become a member."