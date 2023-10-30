An appeal for witnesses to a crash which left one person with possible life-threatening has been issued by police.

The crash happened on the A38 near Bristol Airport in the early hours of Saturday 28 October and the road was closed from 1am to 6am.

It meant some flights from Bristol Airport were delayed as passengers struggled to get through lengthy queues on diversion routes.

Around 6,000 passengers are thought to have been affected by the delays.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested three people on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident.

Two of those arrested were hospitalised following the crash. One of those people has since been discharged from hospital and released on bail by police. One person remains under arrest in hospital.

The third person arrested, who did not require hospital treatment, has been released on bail.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "If you were in the area at the time of the collision, or have any relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223263357."