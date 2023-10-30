The campaign to save Bristol's last working farm has received a huge boost after the city council promised to protect it.

Catherine Withers' family has farmed at Yew Tree Farm since 1967.

Bristol City Council has now promised to protect the farm in its new 15-year housing blueprint.

The draft Local Plan, published last week, has dropped a previous version’s allocation of 200 homes on grazing land east of Yew Tree Farm, which opponents say would destroy the farm.

It has also dropped the stripping away of greenbelt protection of the fields west of Bridgwater Road, Bedminster Down.

Farmer Catherine Withers said it is "fabulous news" that the farm has been taken out of the plan.

"It's been a really long battle. It's taken a lot of my energy and those of my loved ones, but we've done it," she said.

"We are free of any potential developments on the farm so it is virtually impossible to build here now. We can finally breathe again — honestly, my shoulders have dropped and it's a momentous day," she added.

Ms Withers thanked cross-party councillors and the people of Bristol for the support they have received throughout the campaign.

Ward councillor Richard Eddy (Conservative, Bishopsworth), who is chairman of one of Bristol City Council’s two planning committees and has long demanded the changes, said it meant the threat of future residential development affecting the farm was set to end.

House-building 'virtually impossible in planning terms'

Cllr Eddy said house-building on the land would be “virtually impossible in planning terms”.

He said: “Local people have fought long and hard to achieve these important changes.

“We have been supported by many throughout Bristol who appreciate the unique contribution of Yew Tree Farm and our precious green spaces.

“Moreover, the council has woken up to the importance of retaining these important green lungs and preserving high-value organic food such as Yew Tree Farm produces.

“It is vital Bristol City Council adopts this Local Plan as soon as possible — only that way can we ensure that our planning standards are less likely to be overruled at appeal."

Cllr Eddy said there is still "a risk" that a developer might submit a housing scheme at Yew Tree Farm before the Local Plan is formally adopted.

But he said any planning application would be determined on the existing Local Plan which stipulates the land is greenbelt and therefore protected from development.

The housing strategy, covering the period up to 2040, is set to be endorsed by the full council on Tuesday 31 October.

It will then go out to public consultation for the rest of the year before being submitted to Government for examination.

Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporting Service