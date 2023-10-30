A Devon pub has collapsed following a heavy downpour of rain.

It comes after major flooding hit parts of Cornwall and Devon, leaving some streets under water.

The Ship Inn at Cockwood, near Dawlish, has views over the River Exe. The site had to be closed after its roof collapsed and a wall fell down on Sunday 29 October.

The building is understood to be made from cob, a natural material.

The inside of the pub can be seen from the street. Credit: Matt Gilley

Pictures show the wall collapsed next to a pub bench. Credit: Matt Gilley

Residents and visitors have said the building appeared fine on the day before the collapse.

One visitor said: "It looks like the council has shut off part of the road. We were walking our dog past the pub on Saturday and there was nothing wrong at all, but when we went past today - well, it's all gone."

