Pictures show the extent of the flooding in Mevagissey in Cornwall.

There are flood warnings in place for the Cornish coast and parts of Devon following unusually high tides over the weekend.

A number of areas in Cornwall were swamped with floodwater over the weekend, with Mevagissey and Looe being particularly badly hit.

A person was seen on a bodyboard making their way through the street. Credit: BPM Media

Dianne and Lee Young, who run The Ship Inn at Mevagissey, have drains installed along the pub floor.

They say the flooding they've experienced over the past few days was "exceptional".

Dianne said: "We just usually get the odd flood, three of four, five times a year probably. But this is exceptional, four floods in three days and again in the morning and tomorrow night."

The couple had to shut on Sunday 29 October due to flooding for the first time in ten years.

It was a wet evening for this four-legged pub customer at The Ship Inn. Credit: The Ship Inn

They said it was fortunate the weather had hit at the end of half-term when there is less footfall.

If it had come before, Lee said: "The times we're in it could be catastrophic."

They have to wait until the tide goes down to start dealing with the impact of the water.

Lee said there's "only so much our arms can take with the mopping".

Pictures show the high tide has also been affecting businesses at Saltash.

Pubs at Saltash were also affected. Credit: Crispin Peck

The water can be seen flooding the land at Saltash. Credit: Crispin Peck

Residents who have already been affected by heavy rain thanks to Storm Babet are now facing further disruption from Storm Ciarán, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has said Storm Ciarán will bring "a period of strong winds and heavy rain across parts of southern England and Wales on Thursday".