Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows landslip behind row of houses in Looe

Residents have been forced to leave their homes following a landslide in Cornwall.

Five houses had to be evacuated overnight after bad weather and flooding in Looe caused a wall to collapse, leading to a landslip in the town.

The area has been sealed off and building inspectors have been examining the row of terraced houses.

Cornwall Council said it is organising temporary accommodation for the residents who have left their homes.

Firefighters evacuated people from their homes

Play Brightcove video

Heavy rain and unusually high tides left parts of Devon and Cornwall underwater over the weekend.

Looe was one of the worst-hit places, with water levels so high people were seen bodyboarding through the streets.

Residents who have already been affected by flooding now face further disruption from Storm Ciarán, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has said Storm Ciarán will bring a period of strong winds and heavy rain across parts of southern England and Wales on Thursday 2 November.

The Environment Agency has issued five flood warnings and six flood alerts across Devon and Cornwall.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...