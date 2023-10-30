A man has gone missing after entering the sea trying to save a woman and a dog in Burnham-On-Sea.

Coastguards, Police, RNLI lifeboats and BARB Search & Rescue started a search for the man who was seen entering the water next to the Burnham jetty at around 4pm on Sunday 29 October.

The woman and dog were rescued but the man remained in the water.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is responding to reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Burnham-On-Sea today (29 October).

Crews were scanning the water searching for the man. Credit: Burnham-On-Sea.com

"Alerted at around 4pm, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Burnham and Weston-Super-Mare, the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent and lifeboats from Weston-Super-Mare have been sent to the scene.”

The helicopter used heat-seeking equipment to scan the water, including in the River Brue near Burnham Sailing Club.

Lifeboats looked in the estuary while the crews conducted shoreline searches.

Teams will resume the search on Monday 30 October.