Moment helicopter team spot lost 85-year-old waving for help

Footage showing the moment a police helicopter caught sight of the pensioner waving for help

A police helicopter team have released footage of the moment they spotted a missing 85-year-old man waving for help.

A crew from the National Police Air Service's South West and Wales team were dispatched from St Athan, in Wales, to search for the man.

They found him near to Gloucester - located six kilometres away from any road.

Crews said flooding in the area also made it difficult to guide teams into his location by land, so they landed the helicopter to get the man before flying him to safety.

An NPAS spokesperson said: "He was a little cold, but well when we got to him and, at 85, thrilled to have his first helicopter ride."

