A pensioner has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car near Chipping Campden in the Cotswolds.

It happened just before 10am on Sunday 29 October.

Police were called to reports of a serious accident on the B4081 Campden road Between Mickleton and Chipping Campden.

The man, who was in his 80s, was riding a KTM 390 Duke motorcycle. The crash also involved a black Toyota Yaris.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "Members of the public stopped to help at the scene.

"Despite the best efforts of those in attendance, the motorcyclist, aged in his 80s and from Worcestershire, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Gloucestershire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police, or who has relevant dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation.

You can provide information to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 132 of 29 October.