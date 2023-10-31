A packet of crisps more than 40 years old has been found by a dogwalker after it washed up on a beach.

The old packet of chicken Smiths crisps features a picture of former England footballer Kevin Keegan, and a chance to buy one of his endorsed "SUPERSTAR" tracksuits for £4.99.

Information about the offer is shown on the back of the packet, including a closing date of 1 October 1977.

Lisa Beckley found the old packet while out walking her two dogs on a stretch of sand between Rock and Daymer Bay, in Cornwall, on Sunday 29 October.

Lisa Beckley said she thought the crisp packet was from the 1980s at first. Credit: Lisa Beckley

Ms Beckley — who often collects litter from the beach — said it was "quite a find".

She said: "I like to do my bit, and I sometimes take a carrier bag to collect rubbish while out walking.

"I saw the crisp packet being washed about and buffeted around in the sea. I always check if it's something old, and it was, so I thought, I'll have that."

She added: "I was quite excited at first because you just think wow, you know, a bit of a find. But then suddenly you remember it's been in the sea for ages.

"It's nice to have that trophy if you like, but it's heartbreaking to see the rubbish that gets washed up."

The back of the crisp packet contains information about a promotional offer which closed in 1977. Credit: Lisa Beckley

The orange and brown crisp packet includes a picture of Mr Keegan, along with his printed signature, on the front.

The back of the packet contains information about how to buy one of his endorsed royal blue tracksuits, said to be "really smart and well made."

A statement attributed to Mr Keegan says: "Whatever sport you enjoy, you need a good tracksuit and I know that lots of boys and girls like to wear them all the time.

"If you haven't got one yet, or need a new one, now's your chance to get one of my 'SUPERSTAR' tracksuits from Smiths Crisps!"

The statement adds: "Made in good quality nylon fabric, these tracksuits are tough, long-lasting and very easy to wash and dry - so Mum will like your new tracksuit as much as you do!".

The offer ended more than 40 years ago in 1977. Credit: Lisa Beckley

The promotional offer states people can buy the tracksuits for £4.99 by collecting five special Kevin Keegan tracksuits.

Ms Beckley said she would have been four when the offer ended on 1 October 1977.

She said: "I remember Kevin Keegan because he was around at the time, but I don't remember the crisps at all. I never knew Smiths did other flavours!"

Ms Beckley added she intends to keep the packet of crisps and put it in a box frame.

"It's in such good condition. It's quite an achievement to find something like that," she said.