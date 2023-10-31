Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell on his first year in charge of the Grecians

Play Brightcove video

" This is a special club and I am honoured to be the manager here."

Those are the words of Gary Caldwell as he celebrates one year in charge of Exeter City.

The 41-year-old was appointed in October 2022, replacing club legend Matt Taylor in the hotseat.

After a difficult start, he was able to guide the club to 15th in League One security in his first season and things have looked positive at times this year, with supporters enjoying a fantastic start to the current campaign and a cup run.

For the man in charge though the whole experience in charge at St James Park has been incredible.

"It has been amazing and it is such a special club," he said.

Gary Caldwell celebrating his side's win over Luton Town in the cup.

"I have two favourite memories. Barnsley at the end of last season, the celebrations at the big bank were just so special.

"The other one was that match against Luton here in the cup, the celebrations for that one was so incredible.

"This club hadn't beaten Premier League opposition and so to be able to do that and celebrate with the fans was really special."

Caldwell is most famous for his links to fellow League One side Wigan Athletic. He won the FA Cup with the team as captain and went on to win them promotion out of the division as manager.

Fans have taken to Gary Caldwell since he was appointed last October.

He admitted though that before he got the job in Devon he knew very little about the area at all.

"I came to Taunton for the first interview and then the second interview was in Exeter," he admitted.

"Coming down to Taunton was the furthest south I had ever been.

"I love the city and I live right in the centre with my assistant David Perkins. He doesn't do much in the house, he cleans up but I have to do all the cooking.

"We have to go out to eat a lot, the cooking isn't that great.

"We are able to walk to and from the stadium and there aren't many clubs you are able to do that with I don't think, the support is just incredible from everyone.

"It just shows how special this place is.

"I hope the future holds more success and every year progression so we can try and get better, that means we will be able to take the club to places it has never been before."