A man who was caught with more than £5,000 worth of drugs in a Devon town has been jailed for three years.

Nocir Moulay, from Enfield, was arrested at a car park in Paignton town centre on 20 September after two officers saw him place a rucksack in the back of a Mercedes.

The car had been identified as being linked to drug supply.

The 28-year-old was found in possession of 89 wraps of cocaine with a street value of £3,560, 350 high-strength MDMA tablets with a street value of £1,750, more than £700 in cash and four mobile phones.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one charge of being in possession of criminal property when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on 25 October.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Inspector Andy Turner said Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to take "robust action" against drug dealers.

He said: "Officers observed this individual as possibly being involved in the supply of drugs and have taken proactive action to arrest him and seize evidence and subsequently charged him.

"We will continue to pursue those involved in the supply of illegal drugs into our communities," he added.