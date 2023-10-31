A dangerously out-of-control dog bit a young child before attacking another dog in a Swindon park, prompting a police appeal.

Wiltshire Police say the incident happened at around 5pm on 18 October in Buckhurst Field in the Walcot area of the town.

In an appeal for witnesses issued on 31 October, a spokesperson for the force said a woman was playing with her child when a black lurcher-type dog "ran up to them" and bit the one-year-old.

The toddler suffered a facial injury.

"When the mum tried to speak to the owner he was aggressive towards her," the police spokesperson added.

"The dog then ran off and is believed to have bitten another dog."

It is believed the out-of-control dog is called Spike and his owner is described as being aged around 35 years old, tall, of heavy build, with brown hair and missing two front teeth.

If you were in the area at the time or have information that could help with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230110628.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…