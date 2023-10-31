Takeaways set to be banned within 400m radius of schools in Bristol

N ew takeaways are set to be banned from opening in Bristol near schools or youth clubs in a bid to fight obesity.

P lans for takeaways located within about a five-minute walking distance - or 400 metres - of a school or youth club will not be granted permission, under a new policy included in a major new housing blueprint.

The ban will also stop three or more takeaways from opening next door to each other, with fears the food served is often unhealthy and high in sugar, salt and fat.

The ban forms one part of Bristol City Council's draft new Local Plan, which sets out how and where new developments should be built up until 2040.

Bristol City Council chiefs are concerned takeaways are contributing to rising levels of obesity.

Labour Councillor Ellie King, cabinet member for public health, said: “The health impacts of takeaways concentrated in clusters or near schools or youth facilities will be addressed to help support healthier choices.”

On 31 October, councillors will vote on approving the draft ahead of an upcoming public consultation.

The plan states: “Takeaways are a well-established feature of Bristol’s town, district and local centres which offer services to customers and provide employment opportunities.

"However, when they are located close to schools, youth facilities and other locations where young people gather, takeaway uses have the potential to influence behaviour which is harmful to health and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

“There are clear and evidenced links between takeaways and fast food and obesity among all age groups. Controlling the development of takeaways within walking distances of places where young people gather will limit children’s exposure to the influences on making less healthy food choices.”

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporting Service