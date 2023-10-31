Play Brightcove video

Watch Ross Arnott's report here.

For Tommy Bridewell winning the British Superbike Championship was not just him achieving one of his dreams, it was also a chance for him to fulfill a promise he made to his brother who was tragically killed in a motorbike crash 16 years ago.

Ollie Bridewell was an upcoming superstar when he lost his life, crashing during a practice session in 2007.

It left his younger brother Tommy, just 18 at the time, questioning his future in the sport.

With time though he was able to get back on the bike and made promised that one day he would win the national title for not just him, but for his brother.

Now, 17 years on, he finally delivered on that promise.

Tommy finished second in a dramatic final race that saw the championship lead change a number of times.

He was able to complete an overtake on one of the final corners to win the title by just 0.5 of a point.

Ollie and Tommy Bridewell in their younger racing days.

"Coming on to the last lap it was just mad, it makes me feel nervous rewatching it," he said.

"I knew with about two corners to go that I had it and was British champion. It is slowly sinking in, to the point where I am now thinking about defending it.

"I am still enjoying it though, don't worry."

Bridewell's win sparked wild celebrations for his friends, family and team in the race paddock.

There was a lot of joy but also a lot of emotion at what the 35-year-old had achieved.

"It is a lifetime achievement for me," he continued.

"With four laps to go I said out loud in my helmet come on Poppy (Ollie) I need a hand here because I never lost sight that I don't race a motorbike on my own.

"After a very long hard road we have become champion.

"I was able to take the trophy to his grave and to be able to walk up that same path I did 17 years ago but this time with that in my hand is something I will never forget."

At this point Tommy has not yet decided who he will race for next season, but he is desperate to try and defend the title that he fought so hard to win.