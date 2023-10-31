A major South West city has been ranked as one of the worst in the country for 'bad air days' in the UK, according to new data.

Research published by HouseFresh revealed the air quality in Bristol dropped below the World Health Organisation's (WHO) safe guidelines for an average of 90 days per year.

The only cities where the air quality breached WHO guidelines for being too polluted more days per year were Cardiff, with 92 "bad air days" per year and Leeds with 95 "bad air days" per year.

The UK's three biggest cities, London, Birmingham and Manchester, all ranked above Bristol with an average of more than 290 "good days" every year.

The researchers only took data from cities which have more than two air quality measuring devices that recorded air quality during 2022 for more than 300 days a year.

Bristol has dozens of air-quality measuring devices that record spikes in harmful pollutants during the morning and evening rush hours.

In November 2022, Bristol City Council launched a Clean Air Zone to cut pollution levels in the city.

Drivers of older, more polluting vehicles are now charged £9 per day to drive through the Clean Air Zone in central Bristol.

A report is due to be published in early December outlining the impacts of the scheme 12 months after it was introduced.