Appeal to find first IVF babies conceived and born in Bristol

An appeal has been launched to find the first people conceived and born in Bristol as the result of IVF.

Bristol Centre for Reproductive Medicine (BCRM) wants to hear from Bristol's first IVF babies so they can be included in celebrations to mark 40 years since the first IVF baby was born in the city.

The city's first fertility centre was set up in 1983 as a joint research project between the University of Bristol and Southmead Hospital and eventually evolved into the BCRM.

Although Bristolian Louise Brown, born in July 1978, is famously recognised as the world's first test-tube baby, it was not until 1984 that the first IVF baby was conceived and born in the city.

Louise Brown, the world's first test-tube baby, was born at Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic on 25 July 1978. Credit: Bourn Hall/PA Media

Speaking to ITV West Country, Valentine Akande, BCRM's Medical Director, said Bristol's fertility project had a " pioneering impact" on the success of IVF worldwide.

A ccording to the European Society of Human Reproduction, at least 12 million IVF babies have now been born across the globe.

Carrie Lomax, Director of Nursing and Clinical Services said the centre wants "to celebrate" Bristol's role in the development of IVF research to mark its 40th anniversary.

She said: "Patients used to travel huge distances just to access fertility services, and it was seen really, as maybe a controversial treatment and so it wasn't as talked about as it is now.

"We would love for either brave parents who went through IVF, or the very much wanted children to make contact," she added.

Anyone who wishes to be included in the celebrations is asked to email quality@BCRM.clinic.