A biker has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Dorchester.

The collision, which involved a blue Mini Cooper and a white BETA motorcycle happened in the morning on 31 October in the Piddlehinton area.

Police officers were called to Rectory Road at around 7.40am, where they found the rider with serious injuries.

Police Constable Steve Eastwood, of Dorset Police, said: “We are conducting a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident.“I would also urge anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage to please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online, or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230172554.