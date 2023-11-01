Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment driver crashes into a shopfront during police chase

A speeding driver who crashed into a shop while being chased by police has been spared jail.

Liam Wells failed to stop for police officers who saw him driving without lights in Pinehurst Road, Swindon, in the early hours of 4 March.

He drove away towards Cricklade Road, travelling at 78mph in the 30mph zone, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

Around £100,000 of damage was caused to the Michael's Workwear shop.

Wells, 31, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Monday 30 October after admitting dangerous driving, drug-driving, driving uninsured and without a licence.

He was handed 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, with 30-month rehabilitation activity requirement and a thinking skills programme.

He was also banned from driving for two years and will have to take an extended driving test.

Wells was also ordered to pay £425 in court costs.

Judge Jason Taylor KC said it was "extremely fortunate" Wells did not hit a pizza store next door to the shop, which had customers inside.

"The officers themselves were just about to desist with the pursuit due to the danger you posed to the public," he added.

“You were knocked unconscious, it could have been very different. You were tested for drugs. It was negative but to your credit, you volunteered cocaine use early that evening.

“You made full admissions in the interview. You also apologised for your actions personally.

“The aggravating features are mitigated by your co-operation and your full admissions and genuine remorse.“

Speaking after the sentencing, PC Sean Williams of the Wiltshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “Wells showed complete disregard to members of the public when he decided to drive away from officers at speeds far exceeding the limit for the roads he was on.

“It was a matter of luck that someone was not seriously hurt in this collision. The car crashed next door to a takeaway with numerous people inside at the time.

“When I approached the scene shortly after the collision, I was fully expecting to be confronted by at least one fatality.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that such reckless driving is entirely unacceptable.”