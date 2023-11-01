A cinema has enhanced its cleaning processes after rodents were spotted in the venue.

Vue confirmed that a member of the audience spotted a mouse inside Plymouth's Vue Cinema, in Barbican Leisure Park, while attending a screening last week.

A Vue spokesperson said a "full deep clean" took place over the weekend following the incident.

They added the cinema has "enhanced" its cleaning processes and is putting further measures in place to avoid a repeat situation.

A Vue spokesperson said they have enhanced their cleaning processes at the affected site. Credit: BPM Media

A Vue spokesperson said: "The health and safety of our customers is of great importance to us.

"Since issues at our Plymouth site came to our attention, we have worked and continue to work diligently with our site team, facilities team and cleaning contractors to enhance our cleaning and disinfecting processes throughout the site."

They added: "We are also following advice from our pest control contractor on further measures both throughout the site and in adjoining units."