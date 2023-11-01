A leisure centre which suddenly closed after its provider went into liquidation has a new interim operator.

Freedom Leisure, a charitable and not-for-profit leisure trust, will run GL1, in Gloucester until a permanent operator is appointed.

The former operator Aspire Sports and Cultural Trust went into liquidation in September, after running the city's leisure services for 15 years.

Gloucester City Council has been working with the University of Gloucester since the leisure centre closed to reopen the facilities.

There has been a phased reopening, with some facilities now in use again including the Oxstalls pitches and the Oxstalls Sports Arena.

Gloucester City Swimming Club have also been welcomed back to GL1 and the Gloucestershire Lawn Tennis Association has returned.

Gloucester City Council have been working with the University of Gloucestershire to reopen the facilities. Credit: Google Maps

Freedom Leisure, which also works with Forest of Dean District Council and Cotswold District Council, manages more than 100 leisure and cultural facilities across England and Wales.

Gloucester City Council said the trust will continue the phased process of reopening the facilities over the next few weeks and will announce more details as they are available.

Councillor Andy Lewis, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Gloucester City Council, said he is "delighted" to be working with the trust.

He said: "Freedom Leisure is very experienced and can bring a wealth of knowledge to our leisure centres so I'm convinced that customers will benefit from that.

"We know this a been a tough time for the employees and freelancers who worked there, and those who rely on the centre, but we're confident that Freedom Leisure will make this transition seamless and get things up and running as soon as they can," he added.

All former Aspire employees have been invited to a recruitment day at Oxstalls Sports Park on Monday 6 November and have been guaranteed an interview.

Freedom Leisure CEO, Ivan Horsfall said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the interim contract to run GL1 and Oxstalls Sports Park on behalf of Gloucester City Council.

"Our vision is to 'improve lives through leisure' and we are very much looking forward to working with our new colleagues at these vitally important local amenities," he added.