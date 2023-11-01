A man with learning disabilities who suffered abuse in a Devon care home has been awarded damages.

The man, known as Ben, fell victim to a "regime of abuse and harm" at Veilstone House, near Bideford, during the 17 months he lived there between 2010 and 2011, his lawyers said.

The now 32-year-old's mistreatment at Veilstone House included being physically restrained, having family visits restricted, belongings removed and being isolated in a window and furniture-less “quiet room” on 117 occasions, a judge was told.

At a hearing in London on Wednesday 1 November, Ben Douglas-Jones KC approved the settlement, which includes the payment of a confidential sum of money, and declared that Ben’s human rights were breached while at the care home.

Ben, whose family asked for him to be identified only by his first name, settled with Devon County Council and the Department of Health, which has responsibility for the commissioning of his care.

Disabled adults were imprisoned in empty rooms at Veilstone care home. Credit: SWNS

Adam Weitzman KC, representing the local authority and the Health Secretary, apologised to Ben and his family for the “unacceptable” treatment he received.

The settlements come after 13 people were convicted of the “organised and systemic abuse” of disabled residents at Veilstone and the Gatooma care home, in Holsworthy, Devon, in 2010 and 2011.

Wednesday's hearing was told that one person's conviction has since been overturned following an appeal.

The NHS Trust involved in the commissioning of Ben's care no longer exists, with the Department of Health inheriting legal responsibility for his legal claim.

Atlas Project Team, which ran the now-closed homes, has since gone into administration, the court was told.

Details of the amount of damages awarded to Ben remain confidential.

However, Ben's mother, Claire, secured a payment of £10,000 in a settlement of her separate claim over a breach of her right to family life, due to her inability to see her son while he was at Veilstone.

Emma Austin-Garrod told ITV West Country her brother has been "traumatised" by his experiences. Credit: ITV News

Speaking outside court, Emma Austin-Garrod, Ben's sister, said she was "grateful" a settlement had been reached.

She said the impact of the abuse on both Ben and her mother has been "significant," and will "likely be lifelong."

"For Ben, the opportunity to move forward with his life begins now. He will, however, move forward with the trauma caused by his time at Veilstone, we can only hope he will someday heal from this,” she added.

Catriona Rubens, Ben’s solicitor from law firm Leigh Day, said: “It is a testament to the tenacity of Ben’s family that the bodies responsible for his placement accept that his rights were breached by the cruel and inhumane regime of care at Veilstone.

“Ben’s case is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that occur when institutions fail to uphold human rights protections and ignore the concerns of families," she added.

In a letter to Ben’s family, Devon County Council offered a “full and frank apology” over the abuse he suffered, adding that safeguarding learning disabled and autistic adults was “of utmost importance”.

“In our ongoing role as commissioners, we are committed to learning lessons as a result of the abuse that occurred at Veilstone,” the letter said.

