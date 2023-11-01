Plan for 35,000 new homes in Bristol by 2040 take step forward

A blueprint which includes plans for 35,000 new homes in Bristol has been approved by councillors in the city.

The housing developments will mostly be built on brownfield urban sites, rather than greenfield countryside areas, and are expected to be complete by 2040.

The blueprint is part of Bristol City Council's new Local Plan which was approved by councillors at a meeting on 31 October.

A six-week public consultation on the plan will now be held before it is sent to planning inspectors for scruitiny before the development sites are finalised.

Councillors say they are keen to find a balance between securing enough land to build the homes that Bristol needs, while also protecting the natural environment.

The plan includes 11 areas of urban regeneration which would provide 17,000 new homes and three areas of development on the Avon Green Belt creating 1,200 homes.

It also includes the development of new offices covering 164,000 square metres.

During the meeting, Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said: “We’re not getting any more land, we’re 472,000 people and one of the fastest-growing cities outside London.

“There are more than 20,000 households on our waiting list and 1,300 households in temporary accommodation.

“At the heart of the plan is the drive to deliver 34,650 new homes by 2040.”

The plan was created by a cross-party working group over four years.

Green Councillor Jenny Bartle said sets out to make developers include affordable units in their designs from the outset.

“This means that we will have significantly more opportunities to deliver housing at a cost Bristolians can afford," she added.

Liberal Democrats abstained or voted against the plan, due to the inclusion of a large plot of countryside east of Brislington. This green belt area will see a new neighbourhood of up to 750 homes on Bath Road, in what is now open countryside.

Changes to the Avon Green Belt have provoked concerns from environmental campaigners Credit: Bristol City Council

Environmental campaigners also expressed fears Bristol will be "destroyed” by the developments.

Mark Ashdown, from Bristol Tree Forum, said: “Key policies for protecting green spaces have been watered down.

“The centre of Bristol will become a tree desert and any replacement trees to replace those lost to development will end up being planted in the outskirts or even outside the city. Bristol will be destroyed."

Credit: Alex Seabrook / Local Democratic Reporting Service