A serving Avon and Somerset Police student officer is due in court charged with stalking.

Oliver Hampson, 24, based in Weston-super-Mare, is set to appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 1 November, charged with one count of the offence.

Allegations were first reported to police in January of this year, which led to him being arrested and suspended from duty in February.

Superintendent Lisa Simpson from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We know the fact a serious criminal charge has been brought against a serving officer will be of great concern to the public.

“We’d like to reassure our communities that an investigation was launched as soon as the allegations were made, resulting in the officer being arrested and suspended from duty.

“As a result of these detailed enquiries, a file of evidence was gathered and submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge of stalking to be brought.

“We’re unable to go into further details at this stage as we cannot risk prejudicing the ongoing criminal proceedings.”

